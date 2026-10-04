Turnstile Amazes with 'Birds' and Album Medley on SNL

Hardcore rock enthusiasts were in for a treat when Baltimore-based band Turnstile made their debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL) with a powerful performance featuring three songs from their Grammy-winning album, Never Enough. The performance took place on the heels of their Austin City Limits gig, making it a particularly thrilling night for fans.

Electrifying Performance

Turnstile kicked off their SNL appearance with “Birds,” a track that recently garnered the Grammy for Best Metal Performance. The band seamlessly transitioned into a dynamic medley of “I Care” and “Dull,” which kept the energy high and left viewers wanting more.

Celebrating Never Enough

Released as the group’s fourth studio album, Never Enough follows their acclaimed 2021 release Glow On. The album won Best Rock Album at the Grammys, marking a historic moment for Turnstile as they became the first band to receive nominations in the Rock, Alternative, and Metal categories simultaneously. A reimagined version of Never Enough was also released in August, showcasing the band’s creative evolution.

All fourteen tracks on the album were penned by the group, and lead singer Brendan Yates reflected on the title track, describing it as a culmination of various life experiences. He noted in an interview with Rolling Stone, “It was about the feeling of love always falling short, or feeling like it’s falling short of having a lasting impact.” He emphasized the sense of chasing and reaching, which has been a recurring theme in their lives since their last album.

Upcoming Performances