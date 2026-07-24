Trey Songz Avoids Jail After Alleged Nightclub Assault Arrest

Trey Songz has avoided jail time following his arrest last year over allegedly punching an employee at a nightclub in New York City.

The R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year of conditional discharge for a non-criminal violation of second-degree harassment, Billboard reported. If he remains complaint with the sentence’s terms for the next 365 days, Neverson won’t be subject to incarceration or probation.

What led to the case

Last December, Neverson was arrested and charged after his alleged involvement in two separate incidents at different establishments more than a week apart in New York City. In the first, Manhattan prosecutors charged the artist with harassment and misdemeanor attempted assault and accused Neverson of striking an employee in the face at Dramma Night Club in Times Square on Dec. 4, per the New York Post.

After completing mental health treatment and abiding by court-ordered conditions, Neverson was allowed to withdraw his prior misdemeanor plea and remain convicted only of harassment, a non-criminal violation, per Billboard.

Second incident at Mira

In the second incident, the singer allegedly broke around $1,500 worth of restaurant property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas at Mira restaurant and hookah lounge in Manhattan. Neverson was charged with a felony count of second-degree mischief for an unrelated disturbance.

Neverson’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, said in a previous statement sent to Rolling Stone that the incident at Mira wasn’t his client’s fault. “Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him. His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion,” Schuster said. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office later dropped the felony count.