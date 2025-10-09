Travis Kelce’s Surprising Take on Taylor Swift’s ‘Wood’ Song

Travis Kelce‘s reaction to Taylor Swift’s song “Wood,” rumored to revolve around his “Redwood Tree,” has gained attention from fans and media alike. In the latest discussion on the popular New Heights podcast, hosted by his brother Jason Kelce, Travis was quizzed about his thoughts on the track. The playful banter highlighted the intriguing intersection of music and personal life, drawing curiosity about Swift’s lyrical inspiration.

Jason Kelce’s Probing Questions

Only Jason Kelce could dive into the personal details fans are dying to learn. During the recent podcast episode, Jason pressed his brother Travis Kelce about his feelings on Taylor Swift’s song “Wood” from her acclaimed album, The Life of a Showgirl. The lyrics, “He ah-matized me and opened my еyes/Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see/His love was thе key that opened my thighs,” have sparked widespread speculation.

In a candid moment, Jason asked, “Do you feel cocky?” to which Travis responded by noting his appreciation for any song his fiancée writes. However, Jason countered, “It’s not just any song,” emphasizing, “This is a very specific you. … Well, it’s not just you, though. It’s an appendage.”

Travis attempted to clarify his understanding, prompting Jason to exclaim in jest, “Jesus Christ, Travis! Come on!” adding his tongue-in-cheek take on the ‘Redwood’ metaphor as “generous.”

Taylor Swift’s Insight

Earlier in the week, Taylor Swift elaborated on the layered meaning of “Wood” during a SiriusXM Hits 1 appearance. Here, she highlighted the song’s playful ambiguity, saying, “I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which it absolutely is. That’s the joy of the double entendre. You could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head.”

Swift’s strategic use of lyricism invites varied interpretations, allowing listeners to draw personal conclusions from her work.

The Muse Behind the Music

Taylor Swift didn’t hold back her admiration for Travis Kelce, the muse of the moment. “He’s one of those people where as soon as you meet him, you kind of know he’s the best,” she shared. “And you kind of know there’s no one else on the planet that’s ever been even remotely similar to him. He’s like one of one.”

This declaration not only adds a layer of romance to the enigmatic song but also offers a glimpse into the couple’s unique bond, making “Wood” even more fascinating for fans who relish reading between the lines.

As the discussion around Taylor Swift’s song “Wood” continues, the playful exchanges between the Kelce brothers provide both humor and a deeper insight into the inspiration behind the music. Fans eagerly dissect the layered lyrics while enjoying the candid moments shared in the spotlight.