Former WWE stars Terri Runnels and Dustin Rhodes are mourning an unbearable loss following the tragic death of their three-year-old grandson, Rowan. The family has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the young child’s passing, but the news has sent a wave of sorrow through their community and fans alike.

Heartfelt Announcement from Terri Runnels

Terri Runnels confirmed the heartbreaking news via a touching post on Facebook on November 25. The announcement was made on behalf of her daughter Dakota Runnels and her son-in-law Bleau, expressing the profound pain of losing “their sweet beautiful boy, Rowan Dane Oney.” In her message, Terri emphasized the family’s need for privacy during this difficult time, asking friends and followers to refrain from calls and visits while they process their grief.

Dustin Rhodes’ Call for Prayers

Dustin Rhodes also reached out to fans and followers on X, underscoring the importance of support and prayers at this time. He stated, “Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with @DakotaRunnels22 now.” His message reflects the deep unity within the family as they navigate this unimaginable sorrow.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Rowan has been met with an outpouring of sympathy from fans and friends who remember the joy he brought to his family. The Runnels and Rhodes families have always had a close-knit relationship, and during such a tragic moment, their fans rally around them in support. As they mourn, the family continues to ask for respect regarding their privacy and for prayers to guide them through their grief.