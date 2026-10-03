Top Over-Ear Headphones for Every Workout in 2026

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While over-ear headphones may not be the first choice for gym-goers due to issues with water resistance, stability, and breathability, they do offer a level of comfort and isolation that is hard to beat. Many enthusiasts appreciate the convenience of having headphones that signal a “please don’t talk to me” vibe during intense workouts. Hence, we took a selection of our favorite over-ear headphones to the gym, evaluating them on criteria essential for exercising.

Choosing the Best Over-Ear Headphones for Your Workouts

The criteria for selecting effective workout headphones differ significantly from those meant for travel or office use. For workouts, secure and lightweight models are essential, with enough clamping force to keep them in place during various exercises. Features like tactile buttons that can be operated with sweaty hands, removable ear cushions for ease of cleaning, and thoughtful care instructions—such as air-drying the ear pads—are also vital considerations.

Our tested models encompass various uses, from running on treadmills to lifting weights, ensuring a consistent evaluation of performance across diverse workouts. Recognizing the intense usage over-ear headphones endure during exercise, many selections remain under the $300 mark without compromising sound quality or noise cancellation, vital for an immersive aural experience during workouts.

Top Picks for Over-Ear Headphones in 2026

From brands like Bose to Beats and Skullcandy, we have compiled some of the best over-ear headphones for workouts. best overall Beats 360 Quick Summary: The Beats 360 headphones are engineered specifically for gym use, featuring swappable cushions and a water-resistant rating.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 32 hours

Waterproof Rating: IPX4 Pros: Easily replaceable ear pads and headband, customizable colors, comfortable fit, solid noise-canceling performance.

Cons: Lacks wear detection, relatively pricey, and their case offers minimal protection.

Beats has crafted the 360 headphones specifically for the gym, resolving many common issues associated with using over-ears during workouts. The earpads and headband are interchangeable, available in both performance-oriented knit mesh and plush faux-leather finishes. With an IPX4 rating, they can withstand sweat effectively.

Offering a comfortable fit, these headphones adhere securely during demanding workouts. The intuitive physical controls allow users easy access to playback and volume settings, and noise cancelation is reliable, albeit not as advanced as that of Apple’s flagship models.

Sound quality reflects the deep bass characteristic of Beats products, ensuring an engaging workout soundtrack, even if it might lack the crispness of Sony or Bose headphones. also great Bose QuietComfort Headphones Quick Summary: With excellent comfort, intuitive tactile buttons, and replaceable ear pads, Bose’s QuietComfort headphones excel as an excellent over-ear option for workouts.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

Waterproof Rating: Not specified. Pros: Lightweight, great noise-canceling, and solid audio quality.

Cons: No wear detection and less secure fit than other options.

Bose’s QuietComfort headphones stand as a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher-end QuietComfort Ultra model. Their lightweight design and user-friendly tactile controls make them great for gym and travel use. Volume and playback buttons are strategically placed for quick adjustments during workouts, accompanied by an ANC mode button for easy setting changes.

The headphones are lauded for their comfort, although the light clamping force may not hold up well during vigorous movements like sit-ups. However, they perform admirably on treadmill runs or weightlifting. Ease of maintenance is another highlight, as the ear pads can be effortlessly replaced, allowing for prolonged usage despite higher wear and tear at the gym. most secure fit Beats Studio Pro Quick Summary: Designed for an active lifestyle, the Beats Studio Pro headphones have a slim profile that ensures a secure fit during workouts. They feature tactile controls and a compact carrying case.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Waterproof rating: Not specified Pros: Long battery life, robust noise-canceling capability, and secure fit; simple tactile controls.

Cons: No wear detection, and cushioning isn’t easily replaceable.

Beats excels in creating headphones that reflect their sporty brand image, and the Studio Pro model is a prime example. With tactile controls conveniently positioned, gym-goers can adjust volume and playback without the worry of accidental touches. Thanks to a tighter clamping force, these headphones do not easily slip off during workouts, making them particularly reliable for rigorous activities.

The active noise-canceling (ANC) feature effectively shields users from distracting noises around them. Additionally, the headphones can be utilized with a wired connection if needed, enhancing versatility during gym visits. While priced on the higher end when not on sale, discounts can often bring them to a more reasonable price point. most bass Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active Quick Summary: Built specifically for workouts, Skullcandy’s Crusher headphones offer breathable ear pads, user-friendly buttons, and a bass booster slider.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 40 hours.

Waterproof Rating: Sweat and water-resistant (no specified IP rating). Pros: Designed for workouts, lightweight, and breathable material.

Cons: Relatively pricey, lacks a carrying case, and may emphasize bass excessively for some users.

Skullcandy’s Crusher 540 Active headphones are tailored for workout enthusiasts. While the brand is not often highlighted for audiophile quality, they’ve undeniably improved their sound capabilities, partnering with industry leaders like Bose for advancements.

With a breathable ear pad design, these headphones excel in preventing heat during physical exertion. Additionally, the ear pads can be removed for cleaning, though users may find difficulty reattaching them, and replacement parts are not sold by Skullcandy.

The lightweight plastic construction offers easy portability, while tactile controls navigate settings with precision, avoiding misclicks. Unique to the model is the bass slider that allows users to modify bass levels on the go, elevating the sound experience, especially during high-energy workouts.

However, while a pouch is provided, some users may find the absence of a hard case a disadvantage, particularly given the headphone’s retail price of $210. best value CMF Headphones Quick Summary: These light, quirky headphones are priced affordably and feature replaceable cushions along with accessible button controls.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 100 hours

Waterproof Rating: IPX2. Pros: Easily interchangeable ear cups, playful design, and long battery life.

Cons: Bulky and the unorthodox style may not appeal to everyone; ear cups can rotate but don’t fold.

CMF, a sub-brand associated with Nothing, brings a vibrant, eye-catching aesthetic to the headphone market. Available for $99, these headphones reflect excellent value for anyone hesitant to spend large sums on gym gear that may be exposed to sweat and wear.

Swappable earcups add versatility, and various colors allow for easy customization. The headphones also boast an intuitive volume roller and a slider for quick bass adjustments, while durability measures like ANC are effective during workouts.

Although a hard case is not included, a soft pouch provides ample protection when transporting to and from the gym, making them a practical and budget-conscious choice. also consider Sony WH-1000XM6 Quick Summary: Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones deliver excellent sound quality and noise-canceling, making them great for daily use. However, their high price makes them less ideal for gym environments.

Stated Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Waterproof Rating: Not specified. Pros: Superior sound and active noise-canceling; comfortable fit.

Cons: Bulky structure; touch controls may take time to adjust.

While the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones offer remarkable audio quality, at over $400, they may not be the most reasonable choice for workouts. Moreover, their touch controls can lead to unintentional adjustments during exercise.

However, for those who prioritize audio fidelity, these headphones shine in sound quality and effective noise cancellation, making them suitable for both gym and everyday settings. The secure synthetic earcups and thoughtful design allow for a snug fit, making them a reliable choice for stationary activities.