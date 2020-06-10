Top 10 Celebrities Whose Actual Names You Never Knew

To the majority of people, those names suggest absolutely nothing– but they’re the birth names of these legendary, A-list stars. No, it’s not just one-word divas like Madonna and Cher that make use of phase names. Even celebrities with common names, like Martin Sheen and Meg Ryan, are covertly living a dual life.

10. Paul David Hewson – Bono

Bono might just have one name now. However,the U2 frontman was born with 3: Paul David Hewson. When it comes to his nickname, the artist found his inspiration in his hometown of Dublin– from the name of a hearing aid store, of all points.

9. Mark Sinclair – Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is not the name on the action star’s birth certification. He was first provided the much more common name of Mark Sinclair. While the actor hasn’t verified the origin of his stage name, it allegedly stems from Vincent– the last name the family members took on when his mom remarried– and his very own energetic individuality. One more Hollywood tale is that he needed to alter his name to secure himself when he worked as a baby bouncer, pre-stardom.

8. Natalie Hershlag – Natalie Portman

For several years, Israeli American starlet Natalie Portman did some acting job under her given name, Natalie Hershlag. It was only while shooting Luc Besson’s Leon in the very early 1990s that she decided to pass “Portman,” handling her concerned granny’s maiden name.

7. John-Roger Stephens – John Legend

John Legend’s genuine name is John Roger Stephens, which is why the singer’s little girl, Luna’s surname is Stephens. Stephens’ friends called him “Legend” so usually that “it grew to the point where more individuals in my circle would certainly recognize me by that name than by my real name,” he informed MTV. “I had to make a decision.”

6. Peter Gene Hernandez – Bruno Mars

Bruno wants Bruno Sammartino, who was this tremendous, fat wrestler,” Bruno Mars, birthed Peter Genetics Hernandez, told the Associated Press. “I was this beefy baby, so my papa made use of to call me that as a label.” And his last name? “‘ Mars’ came up because a lot of women say I run out this globe!” For even more songs facts, look into 20 Tracks You Completely Misunderstood, Explained.

5. Emily Stone – Emma Stone

” My real name is Emily Stone, but when I started acting, that name was currently taken by an additional starlet, so I needed to generate a different one,” Emma Stone discussed to W Publication about her tag. Initially, she selected “Riley,” yet after hearing the name out loud on the set of Malcolm in the center, and she understood that it didn’t fit her in all.

4. Jelena Hadid – Gigi Hadid

Though her real name is Jelena Hadid, this cover girl has been going by Gigi since elementary school. She clarified to Vogue: “In initial or 2nd quality, there was a lady called Helena, and it got puzzling with the instructor that needed to call out our names. So the instructor asked my mother, ‘If I needed to call Jelena a label, what would it be?’ And my mommy was like, ‘I call her Gigi in some cases,’ and the name stuck.”

3. Eric Marlon Bishop – Jamie Foxx

When he had ambitions of playing for the Dallas Cowboys or becoming a specialist pianist, Eric Marlon Bishop had no problem utilizing his offered name. It was just when Bishop began to do at funny clubs in 1989 that he handled the name Jamie Foxx (after Redd Foxx), wanting to be mistaken for a female. See, at the time, females have typically contacted us to the stage ahead of the male comics, and Foxx simply really did not have the patience to wait till a later port.

2. Jennifer Linn Anastassakis – Jennifer Aniston

Someplace along the road, Jennifer Linn Anastassakis came to be Jennifer Aniston. Her family transformed their last name to “Aniston” on the suggestions of Jennifer’s godfather, star Telly Savalas.

1. Katheryn Hudson – Katy Perry

Katheryn Hudson adopted the tag Katy Perry because she didn’t intend to be puzzled with Kate Hudson. Perry is her mom’s maiden name.