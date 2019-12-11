Home News Top 10 Celebrities’ Quotes that Are Not so Smart
Top 10 Celebrities’ Quotes that Are Not so Smart

written by Jennifer
Kanye West: “I actually don’t like thinking. I think people think I like to think a lot. And I don’t. I do not like to think at all.”

Kanye West

Britney Spears: “I’ve never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don’t like eating fish. And I know that’s very popular out there in Africa.”

Britney Spears

Paris Hilton: “No, no, I didn’t go to England, I went to London.”

Paris Hilton

Christina Aguilera: “So, where’s the Cannes Film Festival being held this year?”

Christina Aguilera

Justin Bieber: When asked what political party he’d support if he was old enough to vote, Bieber responded: “I’m not sure about the parties. But whatever they have in Korea, that’s bad.”

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian: Kim on her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries: “I spoke to a girl today who had cancer and we were talking about how this is such a hard thing for her, but it taught her a big lesson on who her friends are and so much about life. She’s 18. And I was like, that’s how I feel.”

Kim Kardashian

Amanda Bynes: To Rihanna “Chris Brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough.”

Amanda Bynes

David Beckham: “We’re definitely going to get Brooklyn christened, but we don’t know into which religion.”

David Beckham

Carl Everett: “God created the sun, the stars, the heavens and the earth, and then made Adam and Eve. The Bible never says anything about dinosaurs. You can’t say there were dinosaurs when you never saw them. Somebody actually saw Adam and Eve eating apples. No one ever saw a Tyrannosaurus rex.”

Carl Everett

Shaquille O’Neal: Reporter: “Did you visit the Parthenon during your trip to Greece?” Shaquille O’Neal: “I can’t really remember the names of the clubs we went to…”

Shaquille O’Neal

 

 

