Top 10 Best Tweets About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Pregnancy News

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her sweetheart, artist Zayn Malik, are expecting their initial youngster with each other, per TMZ. Hadid is claimed to be around 20 weeks along and staying at her household’s Pennsylvania ranch with Malik. The information of the pair’s maternity promptly sent out Twitter right into overdrive, with longtime One Direction followers sharing their enjoyment over the news.

Twitter followers aren’t the only ones in a great state of mind. According to Entertainment Tonight, both Hadid and Malik’s family members are “overjoyed” by the infant information and the pair’s following phase.

“Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together, and the couple is very excited!” the source informed ET. “Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are thrilled.”

Though neither Hadid or Malik—an notoriously subtle and exclusive pair—have yet to confirm the information openly, it did not quit followers from sending out messages of love and assistance for both, together with throwback images, videos and, naturally, memes to share their extreme enjoyment.

We’ve assembled our faves listed below…

