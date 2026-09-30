Tom Cruise's Unexpected Admiration for Kate Middleton's Boldness

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Tom Cruise recently made headlines for his captivating interactions with the royal couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales, during the world premiere of his new film, “Digger,” on September 22, 2026, at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London. Just days after the event, Cruise shared his thoughts on the couple during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Tom Cruise’s Enthusiastic Praise for Kate Middleton

During the September 25 episode of the show, Cruise, 64, described Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 44, as “amazing” and “very charismatic.” He expressed his enjoyment of their time together, highlighting the connection they shared at the premiere. This marked a significant reunion, as it was the couple’s first joint appearance at a movie premiere since they attended the U.K. premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” with Cruise back in May 2022.

Cruise’s Gesture of Chivalry Breaks Royal Protocol

A memorable moment from the premiere involved Cruise offering his hand to Kate Middleton as she navigated the stairs, an action that broke traditional royal protocol which generally stipulates that members of the royal family should initiate physical contact. This act of chivalry involved Cruise assisting Kate down the steps while she appeared in a stunning plum Jenny Packham gown, accentuated by a plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt.

Kate’s choice of jewelry for the evening added to the royal significance of the event. She adorned herself with the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, a historic piece given to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon as a wedding gift in 1923. Additionally, she wore pearl drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, further emphasizing the royal lineage on display.

Kate Middleton’s Lighthearted Reaction to Premiere Mishap

Notably, the premiere was not without its unexpected moments. During the event, Claire Tavernier, chair of the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity, accidentally stepped on the train of Kate’s gown as they exited an escalator, causing a brief mishap. Kate managed to regain her footing and laughed off the incident, demonstrating her poise and good humor as she moved through the event alongside William.