In a revealing update on familial tensions, NFL star Aaron Rodgers has addressed the fallout from his brother Jordan’s appearance on The Bachelorette. The episode, which aired in 2016, showcased Jordan’s journey to find love with JoJo Fletcher, who he eventually married in 2022. However, it was a depiction of family dynamics that caught the attention of viewers, particularly when two empty chairs were left at the dinner table during the family’s hometown visit, symbolizing the absence of Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia.

Familial Strain Highlighted on Reality Television

During the episode, Jordan’s brother Luke expressed emotional sentiments about their estrangement, saying, “We miss our brother. We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Aaron Rodgers Responds

In response to the situation, Aaron did not hold back. In the docuseries Enigma, he criticized the choice to leave the empty chairs, asserting, “They go on a bulls–t show and leave two empty chairs. They all agreed this was like a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous—his words, not mine—that he ended up winning.”

Rodgers further clarified that he was not invited to the dinner in question, stating, “I was never asked to go to… a dinner not that I would have gone.” His comments underscore a significant rift within the Rodgers family that has persisted over the years.

Jordan’s Perspective

Jordan has previously spoken about his intentions when he joined The Bachelorette. In a 2016 interview with E! News, he mentioned, “I made a commitment to go on there and be honest with JoJo and make sure that she knew everything about where I was coming from.” Despite the familial strife, Jordan seems to have prioritized his relationship with JoJo while navigating the complexities of his family ties.