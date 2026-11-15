Tom Arnold Reveals Almost a Decade Without Love or Romance

In a candid revelation, Tom Arnold opens up about his personal life, sharing that he hasn’t been on a date or had sex in nearly a decade. The actor, known for his role in Roseanne, finalized his fourth divorce six years ago and has since chosen a life of solitude.

Reflections on Aging and Dating

Arnold, now 67, addressed his long hiatus from dating in a recent interview with Page Six, noting, “I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, ‘You should date someone your own age.’” He humorously critiqued the dating pool for his age group, adding, “And I’m like, ‘Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting.’”

Discovering New Perspectives

Despite his frustrations with dating, Arnold has had a change of heart regarding the women in his age group. “Here’s the thing,” he said, “I have learned there’s a lot of funny, smart, sexy, 60-something women.” However, Arnold remains skeptical about his own appeal in today’s dating scene.

Self-Perception and Fatherhood

Sharing insights from his current experiences, Arnold mentioned his stand-up comedy tour, My Crazy X-Wife. He reflected on how women attending his shows might perceive him, stating, “They’re not looking for, a guy who used to have a lot of money, and now has two little kids. They’re like, ‘Forget that!’” He shares two young children, Jax, 13, and Quinn, 10, from his previous marriage to Ashley Groussman, which adds another layer to his self-image as a potential romantic partner.