TikTok Chef Tineke Younger Excitedly Awaits Twin Babies

Tineke “Tini” Younger, the popular TikTok chef known for her creative culinary content, has a delightful announcement: she’s pregnant with twins. This exciting news comes as Tini and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., prepare to welcome double the joy into their lives. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2024, is set to embark on a thrilling new chapter.

Creative Announcement

In true Tini fashion, the TikTok chef shared the pregnancy news with her followers through a cleverly crafted video on Instagram, posted on June 20. Sporting a brown shirt and denim apron, Tini invited Antoine to join her in the kitchen to help with “putting a bun in the oven,” humorously emphasizing that it’s a “two-person job.” Throughout the clip, the 23-year-old made playful references to the number two, declaring, “Two is the magic number today.”

A Playful Reveal

The couple kept the playful theme going as the video progressed. After baking, Tini revealed a sign from the oven indicating “Bun in the oven 2025,” prompting a laugh. She then humorously corrected it, showcasing a blackboard that announced, “2 buns in the oven 2025,” highlighting the twins’ expected arrival.

Sealing the Excitement

To further confirm the happy news, Tini posted a heartwarming image to her Instagram Story. The picture featured the twins’ sonogram set atop the corrected sign, delighting fans with the glimpse into their blossoming family journey.

Tineke “Tini” Younger continues to charm and inspire with her culinary skills and personal milestones, captivating her audience with both humor and heart.