The Surprising Fate of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress



Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Princess Diana’s wedding dress, a stunning creation that captured the world’s attention at her marriage to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, continues to intrigue royal watchers today. Featuring a breathtaking design by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the gown was marked by a ruffled collar, voluminous sleeves, and an iconic 25-foot-long train. Even decades later, it remains a topic of fascination, especially as it has made recent appearances in popular media like Netflix’s “The Crown.” But what happened to this historic garment after Diana’s tragic passing?

Diana Passed Her Dress on In Her Will

Getty Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Following her passing on August 31, 1997, Diana left her wedding dress to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In her will, she specifically requested that her dress be cared for by her brother, Earl Spencer, until Harry turned 30—a milestone he reached on September 15, 2014. This means that the gown is now in the possession of the princes. However, as noted by People, the exact location of the dress remains unknown.

Diana’s Dress Was Seen In an Exhibition & a Documentary

Getty Princess Diana’s wedding dress during the “Royal Style In The Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace in June 2021

The wedding dress has been publicly displayed during significant events. From 2021 to 2022, visitors to Kensington Palace were treated to the gown as part of the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition. This exhibit was touted as one of the most exciting displays following the reopening of art galleries. Reflecting on the dress’s significance, Country Town & House remarked upon the excitement surrounding this iconic piece.

Furthermore, the gown’s legacy continued through a 2025 documentary titled “Secrets of Diana’s Wedding Dress.” The film explored not only the design process led by the Emanuels but also significant insights into fittings and the emotional backdrop surrounding Diana’s wedding. Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) noted that the documentary includes realms of dialogue about Diana’s feelings regarding Prince Charles and his connection with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Queen Consort.