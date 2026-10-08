The Secret Identity of Prince Harry Revealed by Diana



Prince Harry (Photo by Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images), Princess Diana (Photo Jacques DeMarathon/AFP via Getty Images)

In a fascinating revelation about the royal family, it has come to light that Princess Diana kept a significant secret from then-Prince Charles during her pregnancy with Prince Harry. While Charles anticipated the birth of a daughter in 1984, Diana was aware that they were expecting another boy, a fact she chose to conceal from her husband.

Why Did Princess Diana Hide The Fact That The Baby Was A Boy?

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward notes that Diana’s decision to hide the baby’s gender stemmed from her understanding of Charles’s desires. According to Seward, the future king had expressed a longing for a daughter, and Diana felt it was necessary to shield him from disappointment. When she gave birth to Harry, Charles was reportedly caught off guard by the arrival of yet another son.

This secret was uncovered after Diana’s bodyguard commented on Charles’s parenting approach towards Prince William and Prince Harry. The Express US reported that Diana’s intention was to protect Charles’s feelings, as he had hoped for a daughter.

Seward elaborates on this dynamic in her biography, “Catherine & Diana,” stating, “Oddly, despite the closeness she had felt with Charles before Harry’s birth, she never told him she was expecting another boy.” Diana’s vulnerability at that time contributed to her decision to withhold this intimate information from him.

Diana & Charles Were Close At That Time

Diana and Charles’s relationship was reportedly quite close during this period. Andrew Morton, in his book “Diana: Her True Story,” revealed that Diana described their bond just before Harry’s birth as “the closest we’ve ever, ever been and ever will be.” However, she later recounted a moment of deep disappointment expressed by Charles upon learning the gender of his second child, stating that he remarked, “Oh God, it’s a boy. And he’s even got red hair.”

Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo credit : Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)