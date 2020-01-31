The Reality Concerning Why Taylor Swift Missed Out on the Grammys 2020

Taylor Swift was by no means locked into her hugely anticipated 2020 Grammys efficiency, and household obligations kept her away from the present thoroughly, Us Weekly can prove.

“Taylor was at Sundance [Film Festival in Utah] a few days before the Grammys for the premiere of her documentary,” a supply tells Us in an exclusive manner. “She was never confirmed to perform at the Grammys.”

The insider provides: “She was not going to be in attendance at the Grammys because she was spending time with her family and her mother, who has a brain tumor and whose cancer has returned.”

Swift, 30, opened up about her mother’s tumor in an interview with Variety revealed on January 21st.

“Everyone loves their mom, and everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s the guiding force. Almost every decision I make I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a huge deal to ever speak about her illness,” the Grammy winner said. “The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a tough time for us as a family.”

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Was Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor Amid Breast Cancer Battle

A second source told Us Weekly entirely that the “Lover” singer passed on the awards present after Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan was “fired for bringing up issues regarding unlawful gender discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful retaliation, and unequal pay.”

Dugan, who was each the CEO and president of the Grammys, despatched a letter to the Recording Academy government committee calling for “transparency and accountability” when asking them to launch her from their arbitration clause, Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday, January 29th.

The former president was placed on administrative leave one week previous to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards after she filed a grievance in regards to the Recording Academy is a “boys club” and claimed that she was sexually harassed by the academy’s outdoors counsel, Joe Kratz, who denied the claims.

As beforehand reported by Us, the Cats actress was nominated for 3 Grammys and was set to carry out on Sunday, January 26, ceremony, however, as a substitute determined to choose out.

Swift’s real causes for skipping the present come after reviews surfaced that Swift allegedly missed music’s most celebrated night time as a result of she needed to verify she’d win earlier than showing on stage.

Swift’s reps shut down these rumors in a press release to Us on Thursday, January 30, saying, “These statements made by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolute, 100 percent false and laughable.” The rep added: “She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down.”

The Recording Academy advised Us on Thursday that Swift’s motive for lacking the present had nothing to do together with her crew allegedly checking on whether or not she’d win or not.

“The Recording Academy is unaware of such a conversation ever taking place,” the corporate stated in a press release to Us. “It is also totally inconsistent with the interactions we’ve had with Taylor over the years.”

Ahead of the present, some followers have been shocked to find that the “Red” singer obtained so few nominations; however, the singer herself didn’t appear phased…

“LOVER IS NOMINATED FOR SONG OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS!!!” the “Fearless” crooner wrote on her Instagram Stories after the nominations have been revealed on November 20th. “Wrote this one alone in a quiet moment and seeing it honored in the Song of the Year category by my peers means so much, wow … Three noms, guys!!!”