The Real Names Behind Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

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While the world recognizes them as members of the British royal family, to their classmates and teachers, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are simply regular children. Their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have chosen a practical approach to help their children blend in with their peers, allowing them to leave their royal titles at the school gates.

What Names Do the Royal Children Go By At School?

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According to Hello! Magazine, the royal children prefer to be known by their last name, Wales, while at school. This approach allows them to integrate seamlessly with their classmates.

Although George, Charlotte, and Louis have held royal titles since their birth, they are simply referred to as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales within the school environment. This practice stems from their parents’ titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, which they acquired following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The royal family’s official website states, “At a meeting of the Privy Council on 17 July 1917, George V declared that ‘all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor.’” The site further notes that the Royal Family name of Windsor has been upheld since the Queen’s accession in 1952. However, in 1960, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh opted to distinguish their direct descendants by adopting the name Mountbatten-Windsor, though many members of the royal family go by their parents’ titles instead.

Do All Three of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Attend the Same School?

Until recently, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attended the same school. However, the new school year brought a change, as 13-year-old Prince George began his studies at Eton College. Meanwhile, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, continue their education at Lambrook School, located conveniently near the family’s Windsor residence, Adelaide Cottage.