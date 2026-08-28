The Linda Lindas Face Haunting Themes in 'Everybody Told Me'

The Linda Lindas channel both nostalgia and innovation in their latest single, “Everybody Told Me,” which is featured on their newly released third studio album, Gotta Get Out. With a haunting Victorian-themed music video, the track delves into themes of past conversations and existential musings.

Collaborative Creativity and Musical Evolution

Describing the creation process of “Everybody Told Me,” band member Mila De La Garza shared, “It was a really collaborative song to write. That back-and-forth environment brought out so many different ideas from all of us, which led to the call-and-response in the bridge and our first-ever fade-out ending.” She emphasized the excitement of the song, noting how the group embraced their “emo and sad vibes” while keeping it lively.

A Unique Artistic Direction

The music video showcases a spooky, ghostly aesthetic, something the band has never attempted before. “We really dove deep into our emo and sad vibes on a few songs on this record, and had a lot of fun with this one in particular,” De La Garza added.

Musical Growth Over Time

Four years have passed since the release of their debut album, aptly named Growing Up. In this time, the Linda Lindas have honed their musical skills, but their songwriting has truly matured. Reflecting on their journey, the band remarked, “We have felt very inspired at a time when routine and habits are easy to fall into. It was necessary to be inspired and try new things and reinvent and feel hope and all the joy in all those things – making art – in order not to feel crushed every day.”

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