That’s what Kylie Jenner’s $ 50 million private plane looks like!

Khloe Kardashian provided followers a top inside Kylie Jenner’s colorful jet after the KarJenners commemorated North West’s 7th birthday in Wyoming.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is riding in style thanks to her sibling Kylie Jenner, 22. On June 16, the Staying up to date with the Kardashians star upgraded her Instagram Tale with a picture of the window on-board “Kylie Air,” Kylie’s vibrant exclusive jet. Khloe was even served an alcoholic drink napkin that birthed the aircraft’s name in the same font that’s found on Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin items.

One of the most notable attributes of this airplane, however, was its heavy dosage of pink! It’s unclear if this was the doing of a filter, but Kylie is understood for her love of the bubblegum color (the interior design of her Hidden Hills manor appears of this affinity). This was not a cheap flight, though.

Kyle reportedly spent lavishly “an approximated $50 million to $70 million on a Global Express Jet,” which she had initially been “fitted out ‘in the style of little girl Stormi’s birthday’ in February,” per a source from Page 6. Kylie additionally shared a picture of Stormi riding in a purple-hued jet for her “very first Disney trip” in Jan. 2020.

Nonetheless, it was now North West’s birthday celebration whom the KarJenner household was commemorating! It’s vague if Khloe and her family members took this jet to Wyoming, where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little girl supplanted her seventh birthday on June 15. However, Khloe shared the airplane picture on the very same day her siblings updated their Instagram pages with photos of their “wild wild west” escape (as Kylie called it).

Kylie and Stormi twinned in cowboy boots in one image, while Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures of North and relative Penelope Disick, 7, goofing around in the lovely countryside. Wyoming is a favored retreat for North’s moms and dads– Kanye bought a ranch for $14 million in the western state, TMZ reported in Sept. 2019.

Like Kanye, Kylie isn’t afraid to go down major bucks on substantial financial investments, which Khloe’s picture over proves. Nevertheless, her billionaire standing was later questioned in a Forbes post that operated on May 29 (which Kylie intensely discharged back at). No matter, few can state that they own a personalized pink private jet!