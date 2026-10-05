Taylor Swift Secures Another Chart-Topping Hit with 'Patient Zero'

In a remarkable display of her artistic prowess, Taylor Swift has once again ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her brand-new single “Patient Zero.” This achievement marks Swift’s 16th Number One song, making her one of the most successful artists in the history of the chart. “Patient Zero” is also her fourth chart-topping hit of the year, following the successes of “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Breaking Records and Challenging Reigns

With this latest victory, Swift has displaced Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” from its impressive 24-week run at the top, a reign that began in February. Notably, Swift joins Rihanna as the only female solo artists to claim four Number One hits within a single year. “Patient Zero” is the third single from Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl to achieve this honor, following “The Fate of Ophelia,” which holds the record for Swift’s longest-running chart-topper with nine weeks at Number One.

A New Chapter in ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

“Patient Zero” serves as the lead single from the extended version of Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. This new edition features three additional tracks: “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon,” all of which have made their mark on the Hot 100, landing in the top five. The album also returned to the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart, securing its 13th week at Number One.

Exploring Complex Emotions

In “Patient Zero,” Swift delves into the intricate emotions surrounding a relationship, depicting a scenario in which an ex’s new girlfriend reaches out for advice. As Swift shared with Capital FM, the song captures the perspective of someone who has experienced a similar situation before, adding depth and relatability to the narrative.

Visuals and Commercial Success

A few days following the release of The Encore, Swift introduced the cinematic music video for “Patient Zero” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. This unconventional approach follows in the footsteps of her previous singles from Showgirl, which have premiered in theaters and exclusively on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Like the videos for “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite,” the “Patient Zero” visual wasn’t immediately available on YouTube, a strategic choice made in response to YouTube’s recent decision to withdraw its data from Billboard charts amidst changes in methodology.