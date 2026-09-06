Taylor Swift Reveals Randy Newman Influence in New Song

Taylor Swift has embraced a significant opportunity with her latest song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” crafted for the upcoming Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Making a notable return to her country music roots, Swift delivered this evocative single in June, marking a heartfelt homage to the legendary Randy Newman, who has shaped the musical landscape of the beloved franchise.

The Legacy of Randy Newman

In a recent appearance on American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox, Swift expressed her profound appreciation for Newman’s contributions. “It really hit me the weight of this, how lucky we were to get to take up what Randy Newman has created and continue that legacy,” she said about the collaboration with Jack Antonoff. “I just thought we’re gonna take these beautiful tapestries of musical art he’s created brushstroke by brushstroke, and we’re gonna try to create something that would go in that collection.”

Channeling Newman’s Unique Sound

As a self-proclaimed “huge Randy Newman fan,” Swift was eager to explore the intricacies of his musical style. She remarked on Newman’s distinctive chord progressions and musical sensibilities, stating, “We try to channel that, you know, what would Randy do.” This approach speaks volumes about Swift’s dedication to honoring the original compositions while infusing her own artistry into the song.

A Memorable Premiere Performance

Swift’s connection to Newman solidified during the Toy Story 5 premiere in June, where she performed his iconic tune “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” The performance highlighted the chemistry between the two artists, with Newman joining Swift on the piano as they intertwined their vocal talents, showcasing his warm, tender voice alongside Swift’s resonant delivery.

A Warm Welcome Back to Country Radio

Across various platforms, including Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton, Swift further discussed “I Knew It, I Knew You,” noting her return to the country music scene. Before the single’s release, she engaged with country radio programmers, an effort that speaks to her commitment and strategy in reestablishing her presence in the genre. RJ Curtis, executive director of Country Radio Broadcasters Inc., emphasized that country radio would welcome Swift back, saying, “I have said for a while now that given the right song, country radio will support her again and welcome her back with open arms, and it looks like she delivered in a huge way.”

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