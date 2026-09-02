Switch to T-Mobile Fiber and Save on Home Internet Today

As the college football and pro football seasons kick off, along with the return of must-watch prestige TV, there’s no better time to streamline your streaming experience with T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet. The latest promotions from T-Mobile make switching to their fiber service not only seamless but also budget-friendly.

Affordable Fiber Home Internet Plans

T-Mobile currently offers three attractive Fiber Home Internet plans designed to cater to different needs. The first option, the Fiber 300 Mbps plan, provides users with lightning-fast internet speeds up to 300 Mbps and is available for just $35 per month with AutoPay—plus applicable taxes and fees. The next tier, Fiber 1 Gig, offers speeds of up to 1 Gig for $50 per month with AutoPay and includes two months of free service when you sign up for this plan.*

For those seeking the ultimate in speed, the Fiber 2 Gig plan is the clear leader, delivering speeds up to 2 Gig at a competitive rate of $70 per month with AutoPay. Similar to the Gig plan, it also includes two months of complimentary service and offers a $100 virtual prepaid card** for new subscribers.

Stream Seamlessly with T-Mobile Fiber

T-Mobile’s latest offerings go beyond financial savings; they promise a reliable, high-quality fiber internet connection that enhances your ability to stream college and pro football games, as well as the latest movies and TV shows. With T-Mobile Fiber, you benefit from advanced data transmission, thanks to the high bandwidth of their fiber-optic network. This translates to less interference and a dependable connection for streaming in stunning 4K Ultra HD, making it an ideal choice for families and smart homes alike.

Check Availability and Make the Switch

If you’re curious whether T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet is available in your area, you can easily check for coverage online. Learn more about the specifics of each plan or seize these limited-time deals through T-Mobile’s website.

* Plans automatically renew at the standard rate ($70/month for 1 Gig or $80/month for 2 Gig), plus taxes and fees.