Surprising Celebrities You Didn't Know Starred in Hallmark Films

Lauren Holly, Mariah Carey, Judd Nelson, Meghan Markle, and Julia Stiles

While Hallmark is best known for its stable of regular stars like Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker, the channel has also featured a surprising array of celebrities in its films over the years. Here’s a look at five famous faces you might not have known graced the Hallmark screen.

1. Julia Stiles

Hallmark “The Makeover” from Hallmark with Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles, best known for her roles in the iconic films “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Save the Last Dance,” also made an appearance in Hallmark’s “The Makeover” in 2013. In this story, she plays Hannah Higgins, a woman with ambitions of running for Congress. To become more relatable to the public, she teams up with a beer vendor, Elliot Doolittle, played by David Walton. As their paths cross, they discover unexpected chemistry along the way.

2. Mariah Carey

Hallmark “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark with Mariah Carey

Dubbed the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey made a fitting appearance in “A Christmas Melody,” which debuted in 2015. Starring alongside Lacey Chabert, Carey plays Melissa, a rival of Kristin, a talented clothing designer who returns to her hometown after closing her Manhattan boutique. The film captures the challenges Kristin faces as she reintegrates into her old life while reconnecting with long-lost friendships.

3. Lauren Holly

Hallmark Nick Stabile and Lauren Holly in “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark

Lauren Holly has graced screens with memorable roles on shows such as “Chicago Hope” and “NCIS.” In the Hallmark universe, she has been featured in multiple films, including “Santa Jr.,” “The Town Christmas Forgot,” and “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle.” Holly’s versatility shines through in her performances, including her role in “A Christmas Melody.”

4. Judd Nelson

Hallmark Judd Nelson and Lauren Holly in “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark

Judd Nelson, recognized for his role in “The Breakfast Club,” also has a presence in the Hallmark family. He appeared in “Santa Jr.” alongside Lauren Holly and is featured in “Cancel Christmas,” another festive addition to the Hallmark roster, released in 2011.

5. Meghan Markle

Hallmark Christopher Jacot and Meghan Markle in “When Sparks Fly” from Hallmark