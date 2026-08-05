Stylists Reveal Bold Ways to Rock Leopard Print This Fall

As fashion trends evolve, leopard print emerges as a bold statement for Fall 2026. Its versatility allows it to shine, whether incorporated as a subtle accent or used as the focal point of an outfit. Renowned stylist Kelly shares her insights on how to seamlessly integrate this wild pattern into your wardrobe.

Treating Leopard Print as a Pop of Color

According to Kelly, one of the simplest ways to incorporate leopard print is by treating it like a splash of color. This approach allows for creativity without overwhelming the rest of your outfit. “Experiment with patterned shoes, bags, scarves, or belts,” she advises. These accessories can easily elevate basic pieces.

Pairing with Basic Wardrobe Staples

To achieve a stylish look, Kelly recommends pairing leopard print accessories with simple wardrobe staples. Outfits featuring blue jeans, a white tee, black trousers, or a chunky knit sweater serve as the perfect backdrop for the eye-catching pattern. By keeping the base look minimal, the leopard print can add a playful yet chic personality to your ensemble.