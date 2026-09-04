Stylish Boston and Arizona Birkenstocks Under $100 This Labor Day

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Birkenstock enthusiasts can rejoice in the perfect opportunity to snag some of the brand’s most coveted footwear. With select styles discounted to under $100 and certain pairs even dipping below $50, the time to shop is now. From the beloved Boston clogs and the classic Arizona sandals to the adaptable Franca slides, popular silhouettes are available on sale from retailers like DSW, HSN, Revolve, and Anthropologie.

Transitioning Styles for Fall

While Birkenstocks are often associated with summer wear, their versatile designs are perfect for transitioning into fall. Closed-toe options like the Boston clogs effortlessly adapt to cooler days and can be styled with cozy socks or worn barefoot when temperatures are milder. These clogs can be paired with straight-leg jeans, leggings, wide-leg pants, or a casual fall dress to create a chic, laid-back look.

Comfort Meets Affordability

Renowned for their comfort, all Birkenstock styles are ideal for a variety of everyday activities—whether that’s running errands, enjoying a coffee break, walking across campus, or simply relaxing at home. With select styles currently available for under $50, there’s never been a better moment to enhance your fall wardrobe with a pair—or even two—without breaking the bank.