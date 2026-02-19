Stream USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Gold Showdown Online

As the women’s hockey showdown between Team USA and Canada approaches, fans are eager to discover where to watch the USA vs. Canada women’s hockey gold medal game online. This iconic rivalry will once again light up the international stage, offering an electrifying contest that hockey enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Below, you’ll find all the details on how to stream the highly anticipated match live.

At a Glance: Where to Watch USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Final

The epic clash will be broadcast live on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. For those looking to stream the event online, services like DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock offer options, including some free trials. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Final for Free

The USA vs. Canada women’s hockey match will be available for live viewing on NBC, CNBC, and USA. Additionally, it can be streamed on Peacock.

Although Peacock lacks a free trial, several services allow you to watch the USA vs. Canada women’s hockey game for free online. Here’s how:

DirecTV

DirecTV offers all channels airing Olympic hockey games, starting with a five-day free trial. This allows fans to watch the USA vs. Canada hockey game without charge. After the trial, the MyNews Genre Pack, which includes NBC, starts at $39.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option. This service, which includes NBC in its lineup of over 95 channels, offers a three-day free trial. Afterward, it costs $89.99 per month.

Peacock (Free with Walmart+)

Viewers can also watch the USA vs. Canada women’s final with a free trial of Walmart+. The membership includes Peacock access, allowing you to stream for free during a 30-day trial. Post-trial, the service is $98 annually, unless canceled.

USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Final Start Time, Date

The USA vs. Canada women’s hockey gold medal game is set for today, Thursday, Feb. 19, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET.

USA vs. Canada Storylines: Rivalry, Olympics Wins, Hilary Knight

Since women’s hockey debuted at the Olympics in 1998, the rivalry between the U.S. and Canada has been a highlight. Canada, leading the series 5-2, is the defending champion after a 3-2 victory over the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Games.

However, Team USA, dominant in Milan with a tournament record of 31-1, aims to reverse Canada’s supremacy, having already beaten their rivals 5-0 in an earlier match.

This final is even more poignant due to U.S. captain Hilary Knight’s announcement that Milan will be her last Olympics. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Knight’s participation adds an emotional weight to the contest.