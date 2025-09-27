Stream UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Matchup Live

For MMA enthusiasts eager to catch all the action, learning how to watch UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes online is essential. This thrilling event showcases a high-stakes showdown between New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg and America’s Dominick Reyes. With these two light heavyweight contenders ready to face off, fans worldwide are searching for the best ways to stream it live. Below, we’ll guide you through how to access this electrifying card and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its way to Australia for UFC Fight Night Perth. Kiwi fighter Carlos Ulberg (13-1-0) is set to battle American Dominick Reyes (15-4-0) in the light heavyweight main event.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes unfolds live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Want to watch this UFC Fight Night online? The MMA event will be streamed on ESPN Unlimited.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Online

To watch UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes online, you’ll need an ESPN Unlimited subscription. This service not only allows access to this UFC event but also to a wide range of sports channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN Deportes.

If you’re not yet subscribed, you can choose from two plans. The monthly option is $29.99, while an annual subscription is priced at $299.99, offering two months free compared to the monthly plan.

A great offer is available right now where you can bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 per month for a whole year. This package essentially provides Disney+ and Hulu for free. For more information, visit ESPN’s website.

UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Date, Start Time

UFC Fight Night Perth occurs at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 27. The preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, while the main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC Fight Night Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Odds and Fight Card

Carlos Ulberg enters the octagon as the favorite against Dominick Reyes. Oddsmakers have set the moneyline at -150 for Ulberg and +125 for Reyes. For updated odds, visit BetMGM.com.

Main card:

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Prelims:

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Middleweight: Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Women’s Bantamweight: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight: Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison

Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

