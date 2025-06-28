Stream UFC 317: Topuria Battles Oliveira Live

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira promises an electrifying showdown as Ilia Topuria, a former lightweight champion, meets veteran Charles Oliveira in a battle for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Fans eagerly anticipating this blockbuster event will find all they need to know about watching it, including essential streaming details, timing, and the full fight card lineup. This guide will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to the headline act, the co-main event will showcase flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against Kai Kara-France, adding more excitement to the evening’s bouts.

At a Glance: How to Watch UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira

Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date, start time: Saturday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET

To catch UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira live, you have several streaming options ready for you. Below, we provide crucial information for a seamless viewing experience, covering how to access the livestream, as well as odds and the full fight card.

How to Watch UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira

To watch UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira, you’ll need access to an ESPN+ subscription. Existing subscribers can purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) for $79.99. For those not yet subscribed, there are a few different packages to choose from.

The basic month-to-month ESPN+ plan is available for $11.99. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual subscription, priced at $119.99, which effectively grants you two free months over a year.

The most cost-effective choice is the UFC PPV + ESPN+ annual bundle. For $134.98, you receive both a yearly ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 317 PPV stream, saving you about $54 compared to buying each separately.

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Date, Start Time, Location

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira is set to take place on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, forming part of UFC X 2025, a premier two-day UFC extravaganza in Las Vegas.

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Odds, Fight Card

Currently, Ilia Topuria stands as the favorite with a moneyline of -500 against Charles Oliveira’s +340, according to FanDuel. Known as “El Matador,” Topuria’s striking prowess has led him to an undefeated record of 16-0. Yet, should the fight transition to the ground, Oliveira’s skills could see him disrupt that streak and seize the Lightweight title.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira:

Main Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira — Vacant lightweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France — Flyweight title

Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van — Flyweights

Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush — Lightweights

Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima — Bantamweights

Prelims

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Jack Hermansson — Middleweights

Jose Delgado vs. Hyder Amil — Featherweights

Tracy Cortez vs. Viviane Araujo — Women’s strawweights

Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borschev — Lightweights

Early Prelims