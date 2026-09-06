Stream Today’s Texas vs. Texas State Football Game Free

Today marks a historic moment in college football as the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Texas State Bobcats for the first time since 1930. This highly anticipated matchup will take place at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Matchup Overview

The Longhorns, guided by their new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, are heavily favored to win, with a 29.5-point lead projected over the Bobcats, who are under the leadership of head coach G.J. Kinne entering his fourth season. This game only marks the second time these two Texas teams have clashed on the field, making it a noteworthy occasion for fans of both squads.

How to Watch Without Cable

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still catch the Texas vs. Texas State game through various live TV streaming services that include ESPN in their channel lineup. Options include:

DirecTV Stream: Offers a five-day free trial, monthly plans starting at $64.99, and access to over 185 channels.

Offers a five-day free trial, monthly plans starting at $64.99, and access to over 185 channels. YouTube TV: Also provides a free trial, with subscriptions available for $64.99 per month and up to 100 channels.

Also provides a free trial, with subscriptions available for $64.99 per month and up to 100 channels. Sling TV: Starts at $19.99 per month but requires an *additional Sports Extra add-on for ESPNU.

Starts at $19.99 per month but requires an *additional Sports Extra add-on for ESPNU. FuboTV: Features a five-day free trial and packages starting at $64.99 per month, including over 300 channels.

Streaming Options

The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app and through ESPN Unlimited, which costs $29.99 a month or $299.99 a year. For those looking for a free option, you can take advantage of the free trials offered by DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, or FuboTV to watch the game without any upfront payment.

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