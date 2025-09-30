Stream Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Wild Card Showdown Live

For baseball enthusiasts eager to catch the action, here’s how to watch Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Wild Card series online. This guide will detail how you can enjoy every pitch and play of this pivotal series, even without a cable subscription. We’ll walk you through live streaming options, so you won’t miss a moment of the competition as the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians for a spot in the ALDS.

The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are set to clash in a thrilling Wild Card series this week, with both teams vying for a coveted spot in the 2025 ALDS. The Tigers narrowly secured their place in the series, while the Guardians pulled off an impressive comeback to clinch their division. The victor will face the Seattle Mariners next. Let’s dive into how you can watch this exciting series online.

How to Stream the Tigers vs. Guardians Wild Card Series

Streaming the Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Wild Card series is straightforward, especially if you’re looking to ditch cable. Each game will be broadcast on ESPN, so those without cable should consider a live TV streaming service featuring this channel.

Sling TV emerges as a top choice for cord-cutters. As an affordable and flexible option, Sling offers packages with ESPN as part of its Orange plan, which includes over 30 channels. This makes it an ideal solution to stream the Tigers vs. Guardians games online.

With Sling Orange, you have several subscription choices – from short-term passes to monthly plans. Options include a Day Pass for $4.99, a Weekend Pass for $9.99, and a Week Pass for $14.99. If you’re planning to watch more playoff action, the standard monthly subscription starts at $45.99. Alternatively, you can pay $199 for five months, saving approximately $30 compared to paying monthly.

Tigers vs. Guardians Wild Card Series Schedule

The series begins on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with Game 1 kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The action continues with Game 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 1, also at 1 p.m. ET, and concludes with Game 3, if necessary, on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the same time.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars and set your streaming service so you’re ready to witness this nail-biting series. Whether you’re a Tigers fan or cheering for the Guardians, ensure you have your setup ready to catch every inning live.