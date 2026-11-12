Stream ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Free

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A highly anticipated reality TV spinoff is set to debut soon. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, November 12 (or Wednesday evening for West Coast viewers), featuring a fresh ensemble of nine women. Among them are Jen Affleck, who gained popularity from the original SLOMW series, alongside Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, McCall DaPron, Ashleigh Pease, Salomé Andrea, Madison Bontempo, and Jordan McClanahan.

This exciting series will stream exclusively on Hulu within the U.S. Additionally, subscribers with specific bundle options can access Hulu content through Disney+. Although Hulu does not provide a standard free trial, there are alternative ways to watch the new series for free, including options with DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV. Below, we outline the various methods for catching the premiere.

How to Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County Online for Free Free stream: DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV

DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV Premiere date, time: Thurs., Nov. 12 at 12 a.m. ET/ Wed., Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. PT

Where to Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County Online for Free

For those looking to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County without any upfront payment, there are two primary options available. DirecTV offers a five-day free trial for eligible packages, while Hulu + Live TV provides a three-day free trial for new subscribers.

DirecTV’s packages include access to Hulu through its MyEntertainment Genre Pack and several of the more extensive streaming bundles. The free trial allows fans to stream the new series at no initial cost.

*Note: The free trial from DirecTV is specifically designed for new customers who sign up for residential DIRECTV streaming without leasing any devices, such as a Gemini.

Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV brings together Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select, alongside access to numerous live TV channels. New subscribers can take advantage of its three-day free trial, after which the subscription starts at $99.99 per month.

The anticipation around the show’s cast is palpable, especially surrounding Jen Affleck, who is portrayed as the new “Queen Bee” while navigating a highly public divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck.

The duo has previously shared videos addressing their relationship, which gained millions of views on social media, though much of that content has since been removed. The series also includes Aspyn Ovard, another prominent social media figure, who is currently involved in a polyamorous relationship that has piqued public interest about her love life.