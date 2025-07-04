Stream the 2025 Tour de France Live: Your Ultimate Guide

The 2025 Tour de France, one of the most anticipated events in the cycling world, is just around the corner. This iconic race not only draws top competitors like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard but also captivates global audiences eager to follow the action live. If you’re keen to experience the thrill of the Tour de France from anywhere, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch the 2025 Tour de France online. With several streaming options available, you can ensure you don’t miss a moment of this legendary event.

The world’s most iconic cycling race is almost here with the 112th edition of the Tour de France kicking off in Lille this Saturday. Tadej Pogacar enters the race as this year’s reigning champion. If Pogacar can pull off back-to-back wins (again), the Slovenian will become the sixth and youngest man to win four or more Tours. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who won in 2022 and 2023, is also a top contender at this year’s race.

At a Glance: How to Watch the Tour de France

Looking to keep up with the 2025 Tour de France? Read on. Below is a quick guide on how to watch the Tour de France online, including ways to livestream every stage of the legendary race.

Streaming Options for Watching the 2025 Tour de France Online

In the U.S., the Tour de France will be shown on Peacock, with key stages also broadcast live on NBC. If you don’t want to pay for Peacock, you can also watch the Tour de France for free on the U.K.’s ITVX with a VPN. Here’s a breakdown of these two options:

Using ITVX with a VPN

The best way to watch the Tour de France online is on ITVX, which will offer free livestreams of the entire race. ITVX is only available in the U.K., but cycling fans can access the streaming service from anywhere using a VPN. These services let you virtually change your streaming device’s location, allowing you to access geo-restricted content.

For any U.S. fans looking to watch the Tour de France for free on ITVX, we recommend ExpressVPN. The hugely popular VPN service costs $12.99 a month (less if you pay for multiple months up-front) and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watching on Peacock

If you don’t want to get a VPN, you can watch the Tour de France online using Peacock. The streaming service will be showing every stage of the race. Peacock offers two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $7.99 a month and includes ads for on-demand content. The Premium Plus plan is $13.99 a month and removes ads for on-demand content. Plus, the upgraded plan lets you watch your local NBC channel 24/7. Peacock does not currently offer a free trial.

2025 Tour de France Start Date, Schedule

The 2025 Tour de France starts on Saturday, July 5, and runs through Sunday, July 27. Here’s the full schedule for each stage of the race: