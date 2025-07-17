Stream the 2025 ESPY Awards Live: Your Ultimate Guide

How to Watch the 2025 ESPY Awards Online

As sports enthusiasts eagerly anticipate one of the biggest nights in athletics, finding out how to watch the 2025 ESPY Awards online is a top priority. This star-studded event, celebrating the finest achievements in sports, promises to deliver unforgettable moments. With incredible athletes like Shohei Ohtani, Simone Biles, and Caitlin Clark up for top honors, here’s how you can catch every moment of the action live from the comfort of your home. From streaming options to viewing on-demand, we’ve got you covered.

How to Watch the 2025 ESPY Awards on Cable

The 2025 ESPY Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC. If you have a cable subscription, watching is straightforward. Simply tune in on ABC or log into ABC.com or the ABC mobile app. Ensure you have your TV provider credentials handy. Compatible providers include DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity, and others.

How to Watch the 2025 ESPY Awards Online Without Cable

The 2025 ESPYs will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, available through several online streaming options. You can watch on any TV streaming service featuring ABC, or catch the live stream on ESPN+. If you happen to miss the live show, don’t worry. It will be available on demand from Thursday, July 17, on ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. Below are some excellent choices for streaming ABC live online.

DirecTV: Enjoy the 2025 ESPY Awards on DirecTV, which includes ABC along with over 125 other channels such as Fox, CNN, and ESPN. New users can enjoy a free five-day trial. Plans begin at $59.99 for the first month, increasing to $89.99 per month.

Fubo: Stream the awards on ABC via Fubo. The service starts at $64.99 for the first month, with a seven-day free trial for newcomers. Monthly rates are $84.99 thereafter.

Hulu + Live TV: For a comprehensive live TV experience, Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, NBC, CBS, and more than 90 other channels. Starting at $82.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, it also provides access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ libraries. A three-day free trial is offered for new subscribers.

Sling: Watch the 2025 ESPY Awards live with Sling, currently offering a half-off deal for your first month. Choose between the Sling Blue ($23 first month; $45.99 monthly) or the Orange & Blue ($33 first month; $65.99 monthly) plans. Note that pricing and channel availability may vary by location.

Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, baseball, or any sport in between, the 2025 ESPY Awards promise thrilling performances and touching tributes. Don’t miss the chance to join in the excitement and celebrate the year’s best in sports.