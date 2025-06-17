Stream Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS Re-Match Live Online

The highly anticipated Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS rematch is set to captivate baseball fans as these two formidable teams face off once again. This guide provides all the essential details on how to watch the Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS rematch online, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action. Follow along for streaming information, game timing, and more, using Hulu + Live TV as a primary platform for viewing.

Where and How to Watch

The Oregon State Beavers and the Louisville Cardinals clash in a thrilling College World Series showdown set for Tuesday. Fans eager to watch the Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS rematch online can do so via Hulu + Live TV, which offers a seamless streaming experience even without a cable subscription.

Rolling Stone notes that they may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase a product or service through a link on their site, but this guide remains focused on helping you stream the game effortlessly. The match is crucial as the winner advances to the semifinals to face Coastal Carolina.

Streaming Options

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. For those without cable, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent way to stream the Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS game. This service includes 100 live channels, among them ESPN, plus access to ESPN+, Disney+, and on-demand Hulu content.

Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial. After that, plans start at $81.99 a month. Here’s a quick look at the pricing options:

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads): $82.99/month.

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads): $95.99/month.

Live TV Only: $81.99/month (no ESPN+, Disney+, or Hulu on-demand).

The $82.99 package provides the best value, offering ad-supported versions of Disney+ and Hulu on-demand, along with live TV access to watch the Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS rematch online effortlessly.

Game Details

The Oregon State vs. Louisville rematch takes place on Tuesday, June 17, starting at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. CST. Each team is bringing competitive energy, and analysts have pegged the Beavers as slight favorites following their recent victory over Louisville. However, Louisville’s confidence is bolstered by an impressive win against Arizona with an 8-3 scoreline.

Oddsmakers list Oregon State as a -136 favorite, while Louisville stands at +106, promising an exciting contest between the two teams.

Prepare yourself for an intense game as these college baseball powerhouses battle it out, and make sure you’re set up to watch the Oregon State vs. Louisville CWS rematch online without missing a beat.