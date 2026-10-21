Stream NBA Games Live in the 2026-27 Season

The NBA is officially back, and fans are gearing up for an exciting 2026-27 season. Kicking off on Tuesday, October 20, the season debut features a tripleheader on NBC, marking the network’s return to the league for the first time in 23 years. The night opens with the Boston Celtics taking on the Detroit Pistons, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers facing off against the New York Knicks. The final game of the evening will see the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs. A highlight of the early season is the Sixers versus Knicks matchup, showcasing LeBron James’s regular-season debut as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
At a Glance: How to Watch 2026-27 NBA Games
This season, fans looking to catch NBA games have several options for watching, whether they’re cord-cutters or traditional cable subscribers. Here’s a quick guide on the channels broadcasting the games and how to access them, including free streaming options without a cable subscription.
Channels and Season Start Date
The 2026-27 NBA season will see games broadcast across multiple platforms: NBC will air games on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays; ESPN and ABC will handle broadcasts on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; Prime Video will feature games on Thursdays and Fridays, while regional sports networks will provide local coverage. The season opens on Tuesday, October 20.
Where to Stream NBA Games Online Free in the 2026-27 Season
For those eager to watch the NBA without a cable subscription, the variety of broadcast sources can make it challenging. The most effective solution for fans is to secure two subscriptions: one for a live TV streaming service that includes all necessary channels and another for Prime Video, which will hold exclusive game rights. Below are some of the top live TV streaming services that offer access to NBA games online.
Free Trial
DirecTV
DirecTV provides all the channels broadcasting NBA games this season, boasting the best availability for regional sports networks among live TV streamers. The service offers a five-day free trial across all plans, ideal for catching NBA games without commitment. The Choice plan or higher is recommended for basketball fans, as it includes access to regional sports networks. For a budget-friendly option, the MySports Genre Pack is available at $64.99 per month.
Free Trial
Fubo
Fubo is another excellent choice for streaming NBA games, offering all necessary channels, including national networks and regional sports networks, in its Pro and Elite packages. Both plans come with a five-day free trial, allowing fans to enjoy free livestreams of NBA games. After the trial, the pricing begins at $63.99 for the first month, transitioning to $88.99 subsequently.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV includes all the channels airing NBA games this season, although its regional sports network availability is not as extensive as some other options. Currently, it does not provide a free trial, but new users can sign up for the first month at $49.99, half off the normal $99.99 monthly rate.
Sling
Sling is a budget-friendly live TV option for NBA enthusiasts. Its Orange + Blue package offers all national channels broadcasting NBA games, starting at just $60.99 per month. However, Sling does not provide a free trial, and it does not include regional sports networks in its offerings.