Stream NBA Games Live in the 2026-27 Season

The NBA is officially back, and fans are gearing up for an exciting 2026-27 season. Kicking off on Tuesday, October 20, the season debut features a tripleheader on NBC, marking the network’s return to the league for the first time in 23 years. The night opens with the Boston Celtics taking on the Detroit Pistons, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers facing off against the New York Knicks. The final game of the evening will see the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs. A highlight of the early season is the Sixers versus Knicks matchup, showcasing LeBron James’s regular-season debut as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

At a Glance: How to Watch 2026-27 NBA Games

This season, fans looking to catch NBA games have several options for watching, whether they’re cord-cutters or traditional cable subscribers. Here’s a quick guide on the channels broadcasting the games and how to access them, including free streaming options without a cable subscription.

Channels and Season Start Date

The 2026-27 NBA season will see games broadcast across multiple platforms: NBC will air games on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays; ESPN and ABC will handle broadcasts on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; Prime Video will feature games on Thursdays and Fridays, while regional sports networks will provide local coverage. The season opens on Tuesday, October 20.

Where to Stream NBA Games Online Free in the 2026-27 Season