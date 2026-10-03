Stream 'Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab' Anytime, Anywhere

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The reality show landscape is about to expand with the exciting new spin-off, Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab. This series will revisit some of the most memorable couples from the original Love After Lockup, guiding them through their relationship challenges with the expertise of Dr. Ish Major, a renowned psychiatrist and author known for his work in the realm of relationships.

Returning Couples

Among the couples making their return are fan favorites Brittany and Marcelino, Melissa and Louie, and Alexis and Julius. Throughout the series, these couples will confront issues ranging from infidelity to parenting and marriage, showcasing the complex realities of their relationships.

How to Watch Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab TV channel : We TV

: We TV Stream : Philo

: Philo Premieres: Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

“As emotions run high, long-buried secrets, painful truths, and unresolved conflicts come to the surface,” said Dr. Ish. “With all five relationships pushed to their limits, I will give a final assessment of whether their bonds can be repaired or if some are beyond saving.” The premiere on October 2 is set to be a revealing exploration of love under pressure.

Streaming Without Cable

To catch Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab online without a cable subscription, the best option is Philo, an affordable live TV streaming service that includes We TV among its 200+ channels. Philo offers a user-friendly experience with two subscription plans: Essential and Bundle+.

The Essential plan provides access to all included channels, unlimited DVR for a year, and thousands of on-demand options for $25 per month. New subscribers can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial, making it an attractive pick for casual viewers.

On the other hand, the Bundle+ plan incorporates everything in the Essential package plus additional channels like HBO Max Basic with Ads plan, AMC+, and discovery+, all for $33 per month. However, note that Bundle+ does not offer a free trial at the start.