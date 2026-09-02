Stevie Nicks and Olivia Rodrigo's Enchanting Duet on Practical Magic 2

Last weekend, Olivia Rodrigo made headlines as she headlined her first-ever Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California. The event was nothing short of magical, featuring surprise performances from legends like Sarah McLachlan and Alanis Morissette. The highlight, however, was when Stevie Nicks joined Rodrigo on stage for a duet of “Landslide.” In an emotional moment with the crowd of 45,000 fans, Nicks reflected, “She reminds me of me, when I was her age, 100 years ago. And I’m somewhat awestruck that she could do all this.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Connection to ‘Practical Magic 2’

Following the festival, actress Sandra Bullock shared a video of the duet on her Instagram story, captioned, “Angel voices that are part of an upcoming film.” This was an exciting hint towards Practical Magic 2, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1998 film featuring Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches. Both actresses will reprise their roles alongside original co-stars Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, alongside newcomers like Joey King, Maisie Williams, and Lee Pace, all returning to that iconic kitchen.

Songs by Rodrigo and Nicks

Rolling Stone has confirmed that both Rodrigo and Nicks are featured on the film’s soundtrack, although their contributions came separately. Rodrigo’s track “The Cure” will play in one scene, while Nicks’ “Landslide” will be featured in another. This is a full-circle moment for Nicks, whose song “Crystal” was included in the original Practical Magic. In a previous interview, she expressed her excitement, stating, “I definitely think they should let me be a part of music. As soon as I get home, I’m going to make that phone call and say, ‘Listen, you have to let me do a song in this, and at least jump off the roof with you guys.’” Mission accomplished.

New Music from Rodrigo

During her Daisy Chain performance, Rodrigo showcased her new single, “The Cure.” She later mentioned the song during a conversation with Rolling Stone alum Cameron Crowe at the Grammy Museum. Describing “The Cure” as one of her “favorite songs” she’s ever created, she said, “The concept of ‘The Cure’ was a feeling that I had been trying to articulate for a really long time, but I didn’t really know how. And that’s kind of the beautiful thing about songwriting, is it really just informs you how you feel. I feel like I don’t actually know how I feel about something until I’ve written a song about it, and so it definitely helps me be clear with my emotions.”