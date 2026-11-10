Steve Buscemi’s Surprising Decision to Skip Hot Ones

Steve Buscemi is known for his quirky roles and unique personality, but when it comes to spicy food, he draws the line. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the acclaimed actor shared his views on spicy cuisine while promoting his latest films, Wild Horse Nine and Klara and the Sun.

Buscemi on Spicy Food

When host Josh Horowitz asked Buscemi about his personal dislikes, the actor candidly stated, “I’m confused why people like spicy food, why they like their mouths hot.” This admission gives a clear picture of why fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a potential appearance on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, where guests tackle progressively spicy chicken wings.

A Hard Pass on Hot Ones

Buscemi humorously reinforced his stance on the hot wings challenge, recalling a conversation with fellow actor Sam Rockwell. “Sam Rockwell told me that he and Parker Posey did Hot Ones — that’s something I would never do. I don’t care how much you paid me, how much they said, ‘But it would really support the film,’ no,” he said, adding, “It not only makes me confused, it makes me angry. You’ll never get me, Hot Ones!”

The Popularity of Hot Ones

Since its debut in 2015, Hot Ones has become a favorite among celebrities promoting their projects. Created by Sean Evans and Christopher Schonberger, the show features a lineup of ten chicken wings, each coated in increasingly hotter sauces. Celebrities who have braved the challenge include the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Rudd, and Billie Eilish. Those familiar with the show know that many guests struggle with the heat, with Lawrence famously declaring during her appearance, “I feel like I’m gonna die.”

Evans’ Recommendations for New Viewers

In a discussion earlier this year, Evans shared some of his favorite episodes for newcomers to the series. “I always say if you’re new to the show, check out the Conan O’Brien episode or the Gordon Ramsay episode. Jennifer Lawrence is another one or Maya Rudolph. Paul Rudd is a classic. Charlize Theron,” he suggested, indicating a series of must-watch moments for fans eager to dive in.