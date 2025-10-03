Stephen King Tops List of Frequently Banned Authors in Schools

Stephen King stands as the most banned author in U.S. schools, according to a recent report by PEN America. The complex landscape of book censorship highlights a growing divide across the country, with certain states actively enforcing restrictions while others work to oppose them. This assessment underscores an ongoing debate about the reach and impact of book banning in educational institutions.

PEN America’s Eye-Opening Findings

PEN America’s report, “Banned in the USA,” reveals a startling number of book bans: over 6,800 cases for the 2024-2025 school year. Although this figure marks a decrease from the previous year, it still far exceeds levels seen in earlier years. The organization began tracking these numbers due to a noticeable rise in censorship activities.

Stephen King tops the list, with 206 of his books, including “Carrie” and “The Stand,” being affected. These bans are concentrated mostly in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, where laws targeting “objectionable” content have been enforced. In contrast, states like Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey have implemented laws that protect against such censorship.

The Two Americas of Book Banning

According to Kasey Meehan, director of PEN’s Freedom to Read program, the situation reflects the division within the U.S. over book bans. While some states actively pursue censorship, others see minimal or no removals. This divergence exists even within states like Florida, where responses to bans vary from county to county.

Beyond Stephen King, the most censored work was Anthony Burgess’ “A Clockwork Orange,” alongside other authors such as Patricia McCormick and Judy Blume. Common reasons for these bans include themes related to LGBTQ+ issues, race, and violence.

Preemptive Censorship Trends

The report highlights a worrying trend: many books are removed preemptively due to anticipated pressure rather than direct threats. This phenomenon, described as “obeying in advance,” arises from fears of controversy.

The situation is further complicated by federal actions. The Department of Education has described the issue as a “hoax” and discontinued a Biden-era initiative aimed at probing the legality of such bans. Additionally, hundreds of books have been removed from Department of Defense school libraries as part of a campaign against initiatives deemed “un-American.”

Methodological Differences and Data Challenges

PEN’s reporting methodology includes temporary and permanent removals, contrasting with the American Library Association, which focuses on permanent actions. As a result, PEN’s reported numbers are higher but still not exhaustive, relying heavily on accessible media reports and direct insights.

The absence of documented data in states like Ohio and Oklahoma adds complexity to measuring the full impact of bans. Research by organizations such as the Florida Freedom to Read Project suggests that the actual number of bans might exceed reported figures.

“It’s become harder and harder to quantify the scope of the book banning crisis,” remarks Meehan, emphasizing the limitations in existing data. The struggle to capture comprehensive data continues, even as the repercussions of these bans shape the educational landscape.