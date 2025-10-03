Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Tie the Knot Joyfully

Stephen Colletti, best known for his role on “Laguna Beach,” has officially tied the knot with Alex Weaver. This picturesque wedding has captured the hearts of fans and media alike, with their love story unfolding in charming detail. In this article, we explore the events leading up to their wedding day and the unique choices they made for their celebration, which stand as a testament to their deep connection.

Finding the Perfect Celebration

In March 2024, Stephen Colletti shared insights with E! News about their wedding planning process. “We have a lot of options right now,” he revealed, highlighting the exciting yet daunting task of finalizing plans. The couple was balancing the joy of being engaged with the decisions about how they wanted to celebrate. A key consideration was whether to have a large gathering or a more private affair.

Colletti hinted at the possibility of keeping the event low-key, saying, “There’s going to be a lot of people that I grew up with invited if we do that, but we also might just have a very, very intimate wedding where we might not have a lot of people.”

Choosing Intimacy Over Grandeur

While Stephen Colletti expressed a wish to include everyone important to him, he acknowledged that the “horror stories” associated with large weddings made them pause. The couple decided to focus on a more personal experience rather than a grand spectacle.

“We’re more interested in something a little more intimate,” Colletti stated, emphasizing their preference for a heartfelt ceremony over an extravagant affair.

Celebrity Weddings of the Year

The decision by Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver to marry in such a meaningful way adds them to the list of celebrities who opted for simplicity this year. Their story resonates as many find themselves inspired by the beauty of intimate celebrations.