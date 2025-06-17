Step Into Summer Vibes with Chaco’s Bob Marley Sandals

Step into a summer of ‘Positive Vibrations’ with Chaco’s latest launch — a sandal collection inspired by reggae icon Bob Marley. Collaborating with Marley’s family, the American brand has created a line that not only pays tribute to Marley’s musical legacy but also embodies his essence of unity and connection with nature. This collaboration encapsulates the spirit of summer with vibrant designs and meaningful craftsmanship.

A Tribute to Marley’s Legacy

The collaboration between Chaco and the Marley family has brought forth a colorful collection that captures the reggae legend’s enduring influence. The new line features multi-color woven sandals that reflect Marley’s vibrant life and message. According to Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group and Marley’s daughter, “My father believed in walking through life with purpose.” She emphasizes that this partnership breathes life into Marley’s ideology, encouraging a harmonious existence with every step.

Collection Highlights

Unveiled today, the collaboration introduces two distinct colorways: a bold combination of green, yellow, and red, and a subtler blend of black, yellow, and red. Each pair, crafted in the U.S., features Chaco’s renowned rubber soles, adjustable straps, and all-day comfort, making them perfect for any summer activity. Whether you’re at the beach or enjoying a backyard gathering, these sandals fuse style with function.

Spreading Good Vibes

True to the Marley legacy, the collaboration doesn’t stop at footwear. It includes matching pet accessories — a woven dog collar and leash — allowing your furry friends to join the celebration of good vibes. Rose Fulbright, Chaco’s Marketing Director, highlights the collection’s mission: “This collaboration is an opportunity to carry forward his philosophy of living with purpose and appreciating the natural world.”

A Symbol of Unity and Equality

Bob Marley, a founding figure in reggae and a global emblem of social justice, continues to inspire through his timeless tunes like “Jamming” and “One Love.” His sandals serve as a reminder of his message of unity. Priced at $115, these limited-edition sandals are available now, and they promise to make any summer outing memorable — don’t be caught “Waiting in Vain.”

Shop the Bob Marley x Chaco collection now and ensure you keep the positive vibrations flowing all season long.