Stay Sane During Airport Delays with These 28 Clever Essentials

Finding yourself stuck at the airport can turn an exciting journey into a patience-testing ordeal. With long waits and unexpected delays, travelers often face boredom and frustration. Fortunately, there are plenty of smart, practical solutions to make your layover more enjoyable. Here’s a guide to preserving your sanity with these 28 nifty finds, ensuring that your time at the airport is as pleasant as possible.

Our writers and editors independently determine what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, E! may earn a commission. Learn more.

Entertainment & Comfort

Long hours at the airport can be tedious without the right entertainment. Consider downloading a few movies or podcasts ahead of time to keep yourself engaged. Noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer, helping you drown out the bustle around you. Plus, a good travel pillow can transform those uncomfortable chairs into a cozy nook for relaxation.

Stay Productive

Turn potential downtime into a productive session. Utilize the airport’s Wi-Fi to catch up on emails or start a new project. Portable chargers ensure your devices stay powered throughout your wait. If there’s a business lounge available, take advantage of the peaceful workspace it offers.

Indulge in Self-Care

Airports often offer services that allow you to relax and rejuvenate. A quick visit to an airport spa can be a perfect way to unwind. Alternatively, a travel-sized skincare kit can help you freshen up, ensuring you feel comfortable and revitalized when it’s time to board.

Explore Culinary Delights

Use your layover to sample diverse culinary offerings. Many airports have a variety of dining options, from local specialties to international cuisine. Trying out new dishes can add a touch of excitement to your wait.

Though being stuck at the airport is never ideal, these nifty finds transform the experience, keeping you entertained, productive, and relaxed until it’s time to continue your journey.