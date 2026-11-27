Spain is taking significant strides towards a new film and audiovisual co-production treaty with India, following its successful tenure as the Country of Honor at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and the WAVES Film Bazaar market. The discussions held during this prestigious event mark a potential reshaping of the cultural partnership between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Collaboration

As part of the proceedings, Marta Serrano, the director general of Spain’s Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), led a bilateral meeting on November 21 with India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Indian team was represented by Prithul Kumar, joint secretary for broadcasting and administration, alongside members from India Cine Hub. The discussions aimed to advance negotiations for a new pact to succeed the treaty established in 2012.

A Coordinated Effort by Spanish Institutions

The Spanish program in Goa was organized by Spain Film Commission, which acts as a non-profit umbrella for the nation’s film commissions and offices. This initiative received collaborative support from ICEX–Invest in Spain and Casa de la India, with funding provided by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Administration through the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA) under the Spain Audiovisual Hub Plan.

Juan Manuel Guimeráns, president of Spain Film Commission, emphasized the significance of Spain’s recognition as the Country of Honor at this festival edition, calling it an “important milestone.” He noted that this recognition underscores Spain’s concerted efforts to foster greater collaboration with the Indian audiovisual sector, stating, “At Spain Film Commission, we will continue to promote these partnerships to create new opportunities for co-production, investment, and filming across Spain’s territories.”

Showcasing Spanish Talent and Opportunities

As part of the celebrations, Spanish representatives also included Camilo Vázquez, deputy director general for promotion and international relations, technical adviser Irene López, general coordinator Lara Molina, and communications director Raquel Alonso. Their participation was part of the Spain–India Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence initiative, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

At the WAVES Film Bazaar, which took place from November 20 to 24, five production companies selected by ICAA—Federation Studios Spain, Pecado Films, Capitán Araña, Acortes Films, and ESCAC Studio—presented their projects to potential international partners. A panel on November 22 titled “Spain: Where Stories Find Their Stage – Incentives, Locations & Co-Production Opportunities” highlighted the advantages of Spain as a filming destination, featuring tax incentives, diverse locations, skilled crews, and robust production facilities.

Networking and Cultural Exchange at IFFI

The event also featured a Spanish Networking Night that attracted over 200 attendees, including Indian ministry officials such as Prabhat, additional secretary; Kumar; and K.K. Nirala, joint secretary for institutions. Furthermore, IFFI showcased a selection of Spanish films, including the world premiere of Juana Macías’ “Looking for Michael” (“Persiguiendo a Michael”), along with works by renowned directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Jaime Lorente.

The delegation also had the opportunity to view Anna Saura’s documentary “Carlos Saura. Ese niño de la fotografía” and “Mudras. Bailando hilos invisibles,” produced by Anna Saura, Marino García, and Bobby Bedi. This film stands out as the first official co-production between Spain and India under the existing 2012 treaty.

A Milestone Year for Spain Film Commission