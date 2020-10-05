Sofia Richie Unfollows Scott Disick on Instagram amidst Reports that He’s Dating Bella Banos

Sofia Richie has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Instagram after he was seen on a day with model Bella Banos.

The 22-year-old model had formerly unfollowed Scott’s ex-lover Kourtney Kardashian, 41, back in February.

Her social media clean comes amidst reports that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians member has gone on from Sofia with the 24-year-old leggy beauty.

A search of the accounts that Sofia adheres to validates that Scott is no more amongst them.

Sofia appears prepared to go on and not be assailed by pictures of her ex-lover. Nonetheless, it appears Scott has currently made the move to unfollow Sofia.

The ex-lovers initially started their relationshop in 2017, and they handled to get to a detente with Kourtney and taken a trip with each other on family members’ trips with her and her three youngsters with Scott: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Yet the connection struck a rate bump in Might when Scott briefly inspected himself right into a rehabilitation center, presumably to work with problems connected to the fatalities of his mom and dad.

The reality celebrity and Sofia divided quickly after he inspected himself out after much less than a week. Yet, the pair appeared to be on the guys as they rejoined in July and invested Self-reliance Day with each other.

The relationship wasn’t long for the world, though, and they separated later that month.

Ever since, Sofia has been identified being caring with a secret guy and associating her old close friend Jaden Smith, whom she has formerly dated.

The model has mostly been investing top quality time with her dad Lionel Richie and her sibling Nicole Richie amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

At the dame time, Scott and Bella have a background returning to 2017, when they quickly outdated and traveled to Costa Rica, quickly before he started his connection with Sofia.

Soon later, Bella spoke with InTouch concerning her connection, the Talentless owner, claiming: ‘Scott calls me his lady, and we have stated, “I like you.”

‘Initially, Scott was my close friend. Yet he was familiar with me on various degrees. We’re extremely linked,’ she included.

‘Scott will certainly call and claim, “I miss you. I wish to see you.” He constantly flies me to any place he is. We invest a lot of time with each other.’

Like a few of his journeys with Sofia, the Flip-It Like Disick celebrity was vacationing with Kourtney and the children, though Bella stated the Poosh owner had not been disturbed by her existence.

On a current episode of KUWTK, Scott admitted that he was feeling tired after some family members’ sports, triggering Kim Kardashian to prompt him to get looked into by a doctor…

The former model that was still dating Sofia when the episode was recorded, later on, discovered his fatigue was because of reduced testosterone degrees.