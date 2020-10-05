Sofia Richie Unfollows Scott Disick on Instagram amidst Reports that He’s Dating Bella Banos

Sofia Richie has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Instagram after he was seen on a day with model Bella Banos.

The 22-year-old model had formerly unfollowed Scott’s ex-lover Kourtney Kardashian, 41, back in February.

Her social media clean comes amidst reports that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians member has gone on from Sofia with the 24-year-old leggy beauty.

Clearing her feed: Sofia Richihe, 22, has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Instagram, following their breakup in May; shown in April 2019

A search of the accounts that Sofia adheres to validates that Scott is no more amongst them.

Sofia appears prepared to go on and not be assailed by pictures of her ex-lover. Nonetheless, it appears Scott has currently made the move to unfollow Sofia.

The ex-lovers initially started their relationshop in 2017, and they handled to get to a detente with Kourtney and taken a trip with each other on family members’ trips with her and her three youngsters with Scott: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Yet the connection struck a rate bump in Might when Scott briefly inspected himself right into a rehabilitation center, presumably to work with problems connected to the fatalities of his mom and dad.

Nothing to see here: A search of the accounts that Sofia follows confirmed that Scott was no longer among them

Cleansing: The model previously unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian back in February

On¿off: Sofia and Scott split after his short-lived rehab stint, but they seemed to reunite for the Fourth of July, before splitting again; shown in August 2019

The reality celebrity and Sofia divided quickly after he inspected himself out after much less than a week. Yet, the pair appeared to be on the guys as they rejoined in July and invested Self-reliance Day with each other.

The relationship wasn’t long for the world, though, and they separated later that month.

Ever since, Sofia has been identified being caring with a secret guy and associating her old close friend Jaden Smith, whom she has formerly dated.

The model has mostly been investing top quality time with her dad Lionel Richie and her sibling Nicole Richie amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Family time: Since then, Sofia has been getting cozy with a mystery man and spending time with her family, including her father, Lionel Richie

Sisters: She shared a sweet photo of herself with her older sister Nicole and her niece Harlow

At the dame time, Scott and Bella have a background returning to 2017, when they quickly outdated and traveled to Costa Rica, quickly before he started his connection with Sofia.

Soon later, Bella spoke with InTouch concerning her connection, the Talentless owner, claiming: ‘Scott calls me his lady, and we have stated, “I like you.”

‘Initially, Scott was my close friend. Yet he was familiar with me on various degrees. We’re extremely linked,’ she included.

‘Scott will certainly call and claim, “I miss you. I wish to see you.” He constantly flies me to any place he is. We invest a lot of time with each other.’

Recently, Scott has been spending time with another model, Bella Banos, 24, whom he briefly dated and traveled to Costa Rica with in 2017.

Catching Scott's eye: The two seem to have reunited and have been spotted spending time together

Like a few of his journeys with Sofia, the Flip-It Like Disick celebrity was vacationing with Kourtney and the children, though Bella stated the Poosh owner had not been disturbed by her existence.

On a current episode of KUWTK, Scott admitted that he was feeling tired after some family members’ sports, triggering Kim Kardashian to prompt him to get looked into by a doctor…

The former model that was still dating Sofia when the episode was recorded, later on, discovered his fatigue was because of reduced testosterone degrees.