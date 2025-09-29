Snoop Dogg Returns as Winter Olympics Correspondent

Snoop Dogg is set to bring his distinctive flavor back to the global stage as he reprises his role as a correspondent for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026. The rapper and entertainment icon will once again join forces with NBC and Peacock, infusing the Winter Olympics coverage with his signature style and insights. This collaboration promises to engage audiences worldwide, bringing a unique perspective to one of the most anticipated sporting events.

Exploring Italy with Snoop

NBCUniversal has announced that the “global megastar” will traverse the scenic landscapes of northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the stunning Dolomites. Snoop Dogg will offer viewers his unique take during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage. As part of the “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” segment, he will share his observations and engage in discussions with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico, bringing viewers closer to the action as only he can.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Snoop stated, “I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families.” His excitement for the Winter Games, combined with his well-known love for sports, ensures a vibrant viewing experience.

Snoop’s Unique Approach to the Olympics

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics executive producer, expressed her excitement about Snoop Dogg’s return, stating, “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.” In previous Olympics, Snoop’s engagement with the athletes and fans brought an unparalleled energy and connection, making him a memorable part of the broadcast team.

During the Paris Summer Olympics, Snoop not only carried the Olympic torch but also participated in various events, including a memorable swim with Michael Phelps and a high-energy performance at the USA Basketball 50th anniversary party. His involvement was praised for capturing the joy and spirit of the Games.

Looking Forward to 2026

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for February 6-22, will see Snoop Dogg bringing his unique commentary to viewers once again. This announcement comes amid other news involving the rapper, including conversations sparked by his comments on the It’s Giving… Podcast.

As fans eagerly await the Winter Olympics, Snoop Dogg’s role as a correspondent promises to add an entertaining and insightful dimension to the coverage. With his charismatic persona and passion for sports, Snoop is set to enhance the Olympic experience, making it an event to remember.