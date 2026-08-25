Simone Ashley's Heartwarming Romance with Jay Jammal Revealed

Simone Ashley is embracing a fresh start as she navigates a new chapter in her life following a recent breakup. The actress, known for her role in the popular series Bridgerton, expressed her excitement about the year ahead and her commitment to personal growth. “I’ve got such an incredible year ahead and I’m up to such exciting things,” she shared. With strong support from her amazing family and friends, Ashley is focusing on building her heart, self-confidence, and overall well-being.

New Beginnings Amid Promotions

The timing of Ashley’s split is particularly noteworthy, as it coincided with the promotion of her latest film, Picture This. In an interview on BBC’s Woman Hour podcast, she acknowledged the irony of promoting a romantic comedy while entering her “single era.” “It’s kind of ironic I’m promoting a rom-com,” she remarked, reflecting on the situation.

Embracing Self-Discovery

This transition has led Ashley to prioritize her work and inner confidence. “I’m focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence,” she explained, noting that her current phase feels significantly different from the chaotic time following the release of Bridgerton. Ashley is determined to make the most of this new beginning and cultivate a positive, self-affirming journey ahead.