Sia Cashes In $180 Million Stake Ahead of Avatar Ventures

Sia has made headlines by selling a 50 percent stake in her music catalog for an impressive $180 million. This significant deal, confirmed by Rolling Stone, was initially reported by TMZ. The pop sensation has partnered with Pophouse, the Swedish music catalog investment firm co-founded by Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus. Together, they will work on launching an immersive digital avatar production that revolves around Sia’s music, with an official announcement expected very soon.

Future Plans in the Digital Realm

The collaboration with Pophouse signals Sia’s intentions to delve into the digital space further. According to a source familiar with the arrangement, the upcoming project will likely include a show that features her songs both as an artist and a songwriter, leveraging her vocals on globally successful tracks like Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” While the show’s launch is still a couple of years away and in the early planning stages, there are discussions of it touring to select cities.

Insights on the Catalog Sale

Pophouse’s acquisition includes a stake in Sia’s publishing and master recording rights but notably excludes her name and likeness. An insider estimating that Sia’s hits generate around $18 million annually through writing and performance royalties suggests this deal could be mutually beneficial. As the artist boasts some of the highest streaming numbers in the music industry, the partnership promises a lucrative outcome for both parties.

Streaming Success

Notably, Sia’s catalog features nine songs that have each amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. Among these, her collaboration with DJ David Guetta on “Titanium” leads with an astounding 2.4 billion streams. Other hits like “Unstoppable,” “Chandelier,” “Dusk Till Dawn” with Zayn, and “Cheap Thrills” have surpassed the two-billion mark, while the Sean Paul version of “Cheap Thrills,” along with “Wild Ones,” “Elastic Heart,” and “Snowman,” have all topped one billion streams.

Pophouse’s Previous Projects

Pophouse is already recognized for its innovative projects, including the successful Abba Voyage show. This virtual residency features “ABBAtars” of the iconic Swedish band performing in a specially designed arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The firm was a founding investor in Abba Voyage and has been actively seeking collaborations with leading musical acts.

The Future for Pophouse

In a strategic move, Pophouse acquired the music catalog, brand name, and likeness rights of Kiss, announcing plans for the Kiss Forever immersive avatar show set to debut in Las Vegas in 2028. Furthermore, Pophouse has recently become a majority owner, along with BMG, of Tina Turner’s catalog and the rights to her name, image, and likeness, signaling more exciting projects in the pipeline. “We will now set in motion a series of creative projects to celebrate Tina Turner’s remarkable music and persona and secure her legacy as the Queen of Rock n’ Roll,” stated Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos.