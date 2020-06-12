Sharon Stone Was Once Struck by Lightning and Thrown Across Her Kitchen Area: ‘It’s Truly Extreme’

Lucky break. Sharon Stone remembered the “truly intense” sensation of being struck by lightning when.

“I was filling up the iron with water,” Stone, 62, told Brett Goldstein throughout the Wednesday, June 10, episode of his “Films To Be Buried With” podcast, noting her house had its well. “I had one hand on the tap, one hand on the iron, and the well got hit with lightning, and the lighting showed up via the water.”

The force of the shock sent the Oscar-nominated actress flying. “I got picked up and thrown throughout the cooking area, and I hit the fridge,” she discussed. “I was like, ‘Whoa!'”.

The good news is, Stone’s mom, Dorothy, was there to aid her afterwards, considering that Stone claimed she was unconscious from the crash right into the refrigerator.

“My mom was standing there, and my mom simply belted me across the face and brought me to,” the Basic Instinct star remembered. “I remained in such a modified state.”.

With her mother in charge, Stone was hurried to the healthcare facility where she had an EKG (electrocardiogram) done that revealed electricity surging through her body.

“I had to go get EKGs every day for ten days,” the Pennsylvania native discussed.

This wasn’t the first time Stone dealt with a near-death experience. She had endured a stroke in 2001. “I’ve had a lot of things,” she claimed throughout the podcast interview. “It’s insane.”

Stone opened up regarding making it through a stroke and nine-day mind illness in 2016, claiming she felt “greatly lucky to be alive.”.

“To be able to place a sentence with each other, to be able to walk and chat, to be able to continue to operate in my chosen field, which needs quite a bit of memorization,” she informed AARP in July 2016. “To be able to have the full facility of my body and my face.”

The mom of 3 also experienced a frightening case involving a horse when she was 14…

“The mark on my neck is from being taken under a clothesline while riding a steed,” Stone told Us Weekly in November 2015, regarding the incident. “It was back in Pennsylvania when I was 14. My mama saved my life.”.