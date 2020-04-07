Shaquille O’Neal and All His Sons Made the Best Viral TikTok Dance Challenge

Shaquille O’Neal has coordinated with his children for some enjoyable doing what many individuals have been doing recently — getting on viral TikTok dances.

The NBA legend and ex-husband of Shaunie O’Neal lately chose to partner with his children, Shareef, Shaquir, and Myles for an unforgettable father/sons minute.

In one lovable video, Shaq, together with Shareef and Shaquir, flaunted their dancing carries on “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz. The clip has followers asking yourself just how tall the children are.

In an additional video clip, DJ Shaq brings down the residence with Shareef, Shaquir, and Myles as they partied as they remained in Ibiza.

Shaq nominated LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Stephen Curry, wishing that they will certainly participate in the challenge.

One follower claimed this: “It’s gotta be so much fun to have him as dad. Keep creating these great Father-Sons moments. It’s shining a lot of light on such a dim world right now 🙌🏾🖤Adopt me. My middle name is Shakil. Close enough, 👀 I need to know what’s the monthly food bill is for the household lol.”

Another commenter composed: “Shaq is so massive that even his kids will never be as large as him. Shaq on TikTok is what we need during this time. Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who’s in a dark place and feel like giving up, who’s depressed and hopeless. Let them know they may bend but won’t break! Add me for uplifting videos. 💙 💙”

This fan asserted: “He said himself that he’s 6’11 barefoot. Look at him next to Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and you’ll see a legit 7’1. They make Shaq look normal height. Shaq out here getting in shape, we see you big fella. The quarantine looks fun I wanna go to their house.”

This individual exposed: “All I wanted was to be 2 inches taller, and he’s over here breeding a pack of giants 😂 DJ Shaq still going hard in quarantine 😂🔥Rich people having so much fun being quarantined I’m mad. lol.”

Many are asking yourself will Shaunie participate in a challenge with Shaq and their little girls. It is tough to stand up to these viral videos…