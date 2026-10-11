Shane Gillis: The Unnerving Secrets Behind His Talk Show

In a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, comedian Shane Gillis took center stage as he portrayed Officer Doyle Connelly on a fictional talk show segment humorously titled Cop Talk. Gillis’s skit cleverly examined the dynamics of police interactions by imagining how they might play out in a more casual setting, all while retaining the tense atmosphere associated with a traffic stop.

Addressing Guests with a Police Twist

This marked Gillis’s third appearance on SNL, following his outings in February and March 2024. Accompanied by sidekick Mikey Day, Gillis’s character, Officer Connelly, presented the show with a clear but absurd premise: police conversations “don’t have to be stressful.” However, as guest interactions unfolded, it quickly became evident that they indeed were.

First Guests Face Interrogation

The show began with the introduction of the first guest, an author played by Jeremy Culhane. Connelly’s curt welcome set the tone: “an author who wrote a book.” Repeatedly questioning Culhane in a manner reminiscent of a traffic stop, he asked, “How we doing tonight?” and “You know why I brought you out here?” The tension escalated when Connelly demanded, “You got some ID?”

As Culhane reached into his pocket, both Connelly and Day panicked, instructing him to move slowly. Ultimately, the segment ended with Connelly dismissing Culhane without any discussion about his book, quipping, “You’re lucky I’m letting you off with a warning, now get out of here.”

More Guests, More Interrogation

The absurdity continued with the next guest, a “local artist” portrayed by Ben Marshall, who stumbled over his words and initially addressed Connelly as “sir” before correcting himself. After jokingly suggesting that Marshall was drunk, Connelly jumped to assumptions, declaring, “So you’re high.”

When the artist was asked to leave his chair, a police dog identified a tin of Altoids in his pocket, leading Connelly to conclude, “Yeah, we’ll see what the lab says. Tase him!”

A Cautious Comedian and a Forgettable Farewell

The next guest, comedian Kam Patterson, had the wisdom to realize that the atmosphere was not conducive for comedy. After cautiously observing the preceding interactions, he made a quick exit, stating, “Actually, I’m good. Have a good night.” Connelly simply nodded in appreciation of Patterson’s choice, saying, “Smart.”

Final Guest Gets Special Treatment

The show closed with yet another guest, introduced as “some broad from some TV show,” played by Veronika Slowikowska. Upon meeting her, Connelly’s demeanor shifted dramatically when she admitted to being “kinda drunk and, like, a little high.” In a surprising turn, he willingly handed over his hat at her request before abruptly announcing to the camera, “Okay, that’s the show. We’re done.”