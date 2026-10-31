Selma Blair’s Emotional Apology After Airplane Incident Revealed

Selma Blair has finally broken her silence regarding a distressing incident that occurred on a Delta flight nearly two weeks ago. The actress, known for her role in Legally Blonde, was arrested on October 11 for allegedly assaulting the flight crew during a cross-country journey. On October 30, she took to Instagram with a heartfelt message addressing her followers and shedding light on the situation.

A Tearful Apology

In her emotional Instagram video, Blair expressed her remorse for the events that transpired. “Hi, it’s me. And I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11th and you deserve to hear from me directly and I’m sorry that it’s taken this long,” she stated. The 54-year-old actress acknowledged the ongoing legal matters, clarifying that her lawyers have advised her to refrain from discussing the details of that day.

A Message of Sorrow

What Blair could share, however, was a sincere expression of her feelings. “There is a legal matter going on and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day and I’m listening to them and I take this very seriously,” she noted, before adding, “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.”

Blair also reached out to those affected by her actions, saying, “To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.” Her remorse was palpable as she thanked supporters who stood by her during this challenging time.

Family Support

In addition to addressing her followers, Blair mentioned her son, Arthur, whom she shares with ex-partner Jason Bleick. As she navigates this difficult moment, her focus remains on her family and healing.